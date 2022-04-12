WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin continued its impressive play on Tuesday by powering past 50th District rival Whitley County with a 24-7 win.
The Lady Redhounds (7-3) connected with 25 hits while using a six-run third inning and a nine-run seventh inning to pull away from the Lady Colonels.
“Big District win for our girls,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “All of our district games are the biggest games and every one comes with fire and ready to play on both sides. My girls had a few missteps in the field but came to the plate strong and ready to make up for those mistakes. We are working on moving forward and not letting things keep us down and being there for one another and picking each other up.
“Just great team ball,” she added. We pounded out 25 hits and 22 RBI in the 24-7 win. Just got to stay focused and keep our focus on playing strong and team play on both sides of the ball. We had four errors, so we have to clean that up, and we will. I believe in each of my players and what they can do and I’m seeing them believing in themselves which is what it’s all about. We have to keep working hard every game and showing up with our best! Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
Stidham’s squad hit on all cylinders against Whitley County with Kallie Housley finishing with a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in four runs and scoring four times. Raegan Walker turned in a 4-for-6 effort, driving in five runs and scoring twice while Danni Foley was 4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Bailey Stewart totaled three hits which included a home run and a double and drove in four runs while scoring twice. Alayna Reynolds was 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored while Morgan Hicks finished with two hits, three RBI, and three runs scored. Kennedie Guiher had two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Shelby Stewart turned in a two-hit effort and scored twice. Kaila Stidham finished with a hit, and an RBI while scoring five times.
The game was tied at three apiece entering the third inning before Corbin’s six-run third inning allowed the Lady Redhounds to get some breathing room. Corbin built a 12-4 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning as Whitley County rallied for three runs and cut its deficit to 12-7.
Stidham’s squad put the game out of reach with three runs in the sixth inning and nine runs in the seventh inning.
Shelby Stewart picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, finishing with seven strikeouts while allowing eight hits and five earned runs. Housley came in relief and pitched the last two innings. She didn’t allow a single base runner and struck out five batters.
Charley Chaney led the Lady Colonels with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate. She also drove in two runs and scored once. Amber Brown was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Jaycie Monhollen was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ryleigh Petrey and Chelsey Logan each had a hit and a run scored apiece.
Both teams will be back in action Thursday with Corbin traveling to play South Laurel at 6 p.m. while Whitley County will host Oneida, Tenn. at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.