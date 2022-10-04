CORBIN — For 32 minutes, the outcome of Tuesday’s 49th District Tournament matchup between Corbin and Whitley County was up in the air.
But out of nowhere, Corbin’s offensive attack took over, scoring five goals in eight minutes en rout to an easy 9-3 win over Whitley County.
The win advances the Redhounds (13-6-1) to Thursday’s 49th District Tournament title game while the Colonels finished the season with a 10-9 mark.
Corbin also extended its win streak to four games entering Thursday’s championship against the winner of Tuesday’s night cap between North Laurel and South Laurel.
The Redhounds recorded wins over both teams earlier this season. Corbin also extended its win streak against Whitley County to 14 games, and now leads the overall series against the Colonels, 14-1.
Braydon Van got the scoring going for Corbin nine minutes into the contest to give his team a 1-0 lead. Colby Johnson followed with a goal during the 10th minute, pushing the Redhounds’ advantage to 2-0.
Whitley County quickly answered with two goals in a five-minute span.
Johnny Parra cut the Colonels’ deficit to 2-1 during the 13th minute while Matt Sawyers tied the game at two apiece during the 18th minute.
The game remained tied until the 32nd minute when Brendon Barajas’ goal gave Corbin a 3-2 edge. His goal triggered five unanswered goals to end the first half as Aden Cima (two goals), Colby Johnson and Gabe Cima each scored to give the Redhounds a 7-2 lead at halftime.
Corbin’s Nate Owens scored during the 59th minute, giving his team an 8-2 advantage. Parra added a goal during the 76th minute while the Redhounds’ Alessio Cesari put the finishing touches on the win during the 78th minute.
