CORBIN — 13th Region teams need to take notice, Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds are off and running to a 2-0 start after seeing his team record another blowout win, defeating McCreary Central on Thursday, 77-47.
The Lady Redhounds can now claim victories of 36, and 30 points, heading into Saturday’s road game against Somerset.
“We’ve got a quick turnaround with a road game against a good Somerset team,” Wilson said. “Somerset has a nice team and it’s on the road and anytime you go on the road, it’s tough. This will be a good early-season test for us.”
Five players scored in double figures for Corbin with Kallie Housley and Bailey Stewart each scoring 15 points apiece. Shelby Stewart and Lauren Faulkner each scored 13 points apiece while Raegan Walker added nine points and Cadence Wynn finished with six points.
“It was another good team effort,” Wilson said. “We had four girls in double figures. We had a lot of little things that frustrated the coaches a little bit but I am proud of our girls, though. They played hard and continue to improve.”
The Lady Redhounds built a 26-7 lead in the first quarter but neither team could get into any rhythm with a combined 27 fouls called during the game’s first 16 minutes.
“The fouls early really kept us from getting into any type of rhythm,” Wilson said. “We were able to do a better job in the second half."
Corbin continued to build on its 47-24 advantage at halftime by outscoring the Lady Raiders, 30-23, in the second half.
“This was another good win for us,” Wilson said. “I sense the girls really believing in themselves. They have a different walk about them. Their confidence has really grown and we just need to contour to play and get games in and see how good we can be.”
