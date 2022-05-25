LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ track and field team, and South Laurel’s girls’ track and field team turned in identical fourth-place efforts during Tuesday’s Class 3A, Region 7 Track and Field Meet while Whitley County's boys' and girls' teams finished eighth.
North Laurel’s boys’ team collected 76 points while Luke Robinson (Shot Put) was the lone Jaguar student-athlete to capture a first-place finish. South Laurel’s boys’ team finished sixth with 62 points. The Cardinals had two first-place efforts in the 4x400 Meter Relay and the 4x800 Meter Relay. Whitley County's boys' team finished with 26 points as Brayden Mahan led the way with the team's highest finish — third place in the High Jump event.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Cardinals finished with 72 points while Gracie Hoskins (400 Meter Dash) captured the Lady Cardinals’ lone first-place effort. North Laurel’s girls’ team finished seventh with 37 points. Whitley County's girls' team scored eight points, as Abbi Stone turned in a third-place effort in the 300 Meter Hurdle event.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
Class 3A, Region 7 Track and Field Meet
Boys’ Team Results
1. Madison Central 127, 2. Pulaski County 89.5, 3. West Jessamine 76.5, 4. North Laurel 76, 5. Madison Southern 68, 6. South Laurel 62, 7. Southwestern 31, 8. Whitley County 26, 9. Johnson Central 1.
Boys’ Individual Results
North Laurel
200 METER DASH
23.86 Jack Chappell 3rd
400 METER DASH
51.99 Alex Garcia 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:54.13 Josh Hoskins 5th
3200 METER RUN
11:02.05 Josh Hoskins 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
47.58 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:38.46 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:25.26 Relay Team 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
39-5.5 Alex Garcia 2nd
DISCUS
132-0 Luke Robinson 2nd
121-2 Connor Sizemore 3rd
SHOT PUT
49-2 Luke Robinson 1st
42-8.5 Connor Sizemore 3rd
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
52.61 Jeremy Steele 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:00.54 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
1600 METER RUN
4:42.38 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
3200 METER RUN
10:05.28 Will Stanko 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:37.69 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:31.61 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:19.16 Relay Team 1st
POLE VAULT
8-0 Riley Spitser 4th
SHOT PUT
41-8 Logan White 4th
Whitley County
300 METER HURDLES
45.99 Cooper Powell5th
4X100 METER RELAY
47.02 Relay Team4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.05 Relay Team5th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:13.76 Relay Team4th
HIGH JUMP
6-0 Brayden Mahan3rd
5-10 Donavon Alsip4th
LONG JUMP
17-11.75 Donavon Alsip5th
Class 3A, Region 7 Track and Field Meet
Girls’ Team Results
1. West Jessamine 174, 2. Madison Central 95, 3. Pulaski County 78, 4. South Laurel 72, 5. Southwestern 53, 6. Madison Southern 41, 7. North Laurel 37, 8. Whitley County 8.
Girls’ Individual Results
North Laurel
800 METER RUN
2:38.54 Riley Vickers 5th
1600 METER RUN
5:34.94 Taylor Allen 2nd
3200 METER RUN
12:08.26 Taylor Allen 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:35.37 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:28.31 Relay Team 4th
LONG JUMP
14-4.5 Hailie Valentine 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
31-10 Hailie Valentine 4th
DISCUS
91-8 Chelsey Hammons 4th
SHOT PUT
30-5 Chelsey Hammons 4th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
13.16 Gracie Hoskins 5th
200 METER DASH
26.77 Gracie Hoskins 2nd
400 METER DASH
1:00.22 Gracie Hoskins 1st
1600 METER RUN
5:56.73 Rose Stanko 5th
100 METER HURDLES
18.34 Kenzie Hubbard 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
55.11 Emily Cox 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:54.90 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:19.63 Relay Team 4th
LONG JUMP
14-6 Autumn Bales 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
30-1.25 Kenzie Hubbard 5th
POLE VAULT
6-6 Kenzie Hubbard 4th
DISCUS
105-2 Grace Leis 2nd
91-3 Chloe Powenski 5th
SHOT PUT
34-9.5 Chloe Powenski 2nd
31-7 Grace Leis 3rd
Whitley County
300 METER HURDLES
54.49 Abbi Stone3rd
