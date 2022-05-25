LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ track and field team, and South Laurel’s girls’ track and field team turned in identical fourth-place efforts during Tuesday’s Class 3A, Region 7 Track and Field Meet while Whitley County's boys' and girls' teams finished eighth.

North Laurel’s boys’ team collected 76 points while Luke Robinson (Shot Put) was the lone Jaguar student-athlete to capture a first-place finish. South Laurel’s boys’ team finished sixth with 62 points. The Cardinals had two first-place efforts in the 4x400 Meter Relay and the 4x800 Meter Relay. Whitley County's boys' team finished with 26 points as Brayden Mahan led the way with the team's highest finish — third place in the High Jump event.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Cardinals finished with 72 points while Gracie Hoskins (400 Meter Dash) captured the Lady Cardinals’ lone first-place effort. North Laurel’s girls’ team finished seventh with 37 points. Whitley County's girls' team scored eight points, as Abbi Stone turned in a third-place effort in the 300 Meter Hurdle event.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

Class 3A, Region 7 Track and Field Meet

Boys’ Team Results

1. Madison Central 127, 2. Pulaski County 89.5, 3. West Jessamine 76.5, 4. North Laurel 76, 5. Madison Southern 68, 6. South Laurel 62, 7. Southwestern 31, 8. Whitley County 26, 9. Johnson Central 1.

Boys’ Individual Results

North Laurel

200 METER DASH

23.86 Jack Chappell 3rd

400 METER DASH

51.99 Alex Garcia 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:54.13 Josh Hoskins 5th

3200 METER RUN

11:02.05 Josh Hoskins 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

47.58 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:38.46 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:25.26 Relay Team 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

39-5.5 Alex Garcia 2nd

DISCUS

132-0 Luke Robinson 2nd

121-2 Connor Sizemore 3rd

SHOT PUT

49-2 Luke Robinson 1st

42-8.5 Connor Sizemore 3rd

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

52.61 Jeremy Steele 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:00.54 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:42.38 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

3200 METER RUN

10:05.28 Will Stanko 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:37.69 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:31.61 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:19.16 Relay Team 1st

POLE VAULT

8-0 Riley Spitser 4th

SHOT PUT

41-8 Logan White 4th

Whitley County

300 METER HURDLES

45.99  Cooper Powell5th

4X100 METER RELAY

47.02  Relay Team4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.05  Relay Team5th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:13.76  Relay Team4th

HIGH JUMP

6-0  Brayden Mahan3rd

5-10  Donavon Alsip4th

LONG JUMP

17-11.75  Donavon Alsip5th

Class 3A, Region 7 Track and Field Meet

Girls’ Team Results

1. West Jessamine 174, 2. Madison Central 95, 3. Pulaski County 78, 4. South Laurel 72, 5. Southwestern 53, 6. Madison Southern 41, 7. North Laurel 37, 8. Whitley County 8.

Girls’ Individual Results

North Laurel

800 METER RUN

2:38.54 Riley Vickers 5th

1600 METER RUN

5:34.94 Taylor Allen 2nd

3200 METER RUN

12:08.26 Taylor Allen 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:35.37 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:28.31 Relay Team 4th

LONG JUMP

14-4.5 Hailie Valentine 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

31-10 Hailie Valentine 4th

DISCUS

91-8 Chelsey Hammons 4th

SHOT PUT

30-5 Chelsey Hammons 4th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

13.16 Gracie Hoskins 5th

200 METER DASH

26.77 Gracie Hoskins 2nd

400 METER DASH

1:00.22 Gracie Hoskins 1st

1600 METER RUN

5:56.73 Rose Stanko 5th

100 METER HURDLES

18.34 Kenzie Hubbard 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

55.11 Emily Cox 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:54.90 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:19.63 Relay Team 4th

LONG JUMP

14-6 Autumn Bales 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

30-1.25 Kenzie Hubbard 5th

POLE VAULT

6-6 Kenzie Hubbard 4th

DISCUS

105-2 Grace Leis 2nd

91-3 Chloe Powenski 5th

SHOT PUT

34-9.5 Chloe Powenski 2nd

31-7 Grace Leis 3rd 

Whitley County

300 METER HURDLES

54.49  Abbi Stone3rd

