LEXINGTON — North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore along with Corbin’s Danni Foley, and Kaila Stidham received top honors in their respective classes late Sunday.
Sizemore was named Class 3A Second Team All-State while Foley was named Second Team All-State, and Stidham earned Class 2A Honorable Mention honors.
Sizemore had a tremendous season for the Lady Jaguars, helping guide North Laurel to a 13th Region-best 23 wins, a 49th District championship, and an appearance in the 13th Region Tournament championship game.
She hit .472 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI along with 59 hits, and 55 runs scored. She only struck out eight times in 125 at-bats.
Foley and Stidham both played a huge part in Corbin’s run to a 50th District championship and the Lady Redhound fastpitch program’s first 13th Region championship. The Lady Redhounds totaled 20 wins.
Foley led Corbin with a .519 batting average while collecting 55 hits and 25 runs scored. She also hit two home runs and drove in 35 runs. Foley posted a 9-5 mark in the pitcher’s circle while garnering a 2.69 ERA. She struck out 120 batters in 83 innings of work.
Stidham batted .366 with 37 hits, 30 RBI, and 31 runs scored while recording 15 stolen bases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.