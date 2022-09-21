LONDON — North Laurel sophomore Kole Jervis will be competing in the sub-state golfing tournament next week in Winchester, Kentucky.
While North didn’t shoot well enough as a team to advance, Jervis shot an 80 which punched his ticket to sub-state. North Laurel shot 330 as a team.
“This means a lot to me, I wasn’t playing the best I could have, but having the opportunity to move on is huge,” Jervis said. “I think the biggest thing was not losing my head. The front 9 was a struggle for me, and I was frustrated. On the back 9 I did much better.”
Pulaski County finished in first place with a score of 296, while Rockcastle County finished second with a score of 303.
North Laurel finished with a score of 330, Corbin finished with a score of 402, Whitley County finished with a score of 353, and South Laurel finished at 368.
Individual scoring:
1. Cayden Lancaster, Pulaski County 692; Harley Davidson, Clay County 713; Jake Cromer, Rockcastle County 724; Reece Nolan, Clay County 735; Conner Ford, Rockcastle County 746; Brayden Cosolari, Harlan County 757; Mason Daughtery, Pulaski County 758; Reece Broughton, Pulaski County 75
Top 10 individuals (not participating on winner and runner-up squads) advancing to sub-state:
1. Harley Davidson, Clay County 732; Reece Nolan, Clay County 733; Brayden Cosolari, Harlan County 754; Josia Tyra, Jackson County 765; Brayden Reynolds, Somerset 766; Tanner Waters, McCreary Central 767; Aiden Johnson, Harlan 798; Kole Jervis, North Laurel 809; Kaleb Harris, McCreary Central 810; Brandon Crawford, Clay County 811
Team scoring (Top two teams advance to sub-state):
1. Pulaski County 296: Cayden Lancaster 69; Mason Daughtery 75; Reece Broughton 75; Zach Ousley 77; Kellan McKinney 85.
2. Rockcastle County 303: Jake Cromer 72; Conner Ford 74; Dalton Deborde 77; Zeke Fain 80; Dalton Gibbs 82.
3. Clay County 316: Harley Davidson 71; Reece Nolan 73; Brandon Crawford 81; Bryce Smith 91; Jaxon Hooker 92
4. McCreary Central 326: Tanner Watters 79; Kaleb Harris 81; Tyler Summer 82; Tate Sandidge 84; Conner Stevens 90.
5. North Laurel 330: Kole Jervis 80; Jaxon Jervis 82; Brady Hensley 84; Ben Baker 84; Todd Sizemore 87.
6. Harlan County 334: Brayden Cosolari 75; Alex Creech 83; Matt Lewis 87; Coke Cornett 89.
7. Jackson County 335: Josiah Tyra 76; Jackson Lakes 82; Tydus Summers 88; Jude Lakes 89; Micah Summers 90.
8. Wayne County 349: Cade Foster 82; Caleb Perkins 82; Hunter Bell 84; Cooper Stockton 101; Ryland Morgan 104
9. Whitley County 353: Christopher Strickland 87; Caleb Strickland 88; Trey Lawson 89; Caden Conlen 89; Landon Siler 92.
10. South Laurel 368: Joshua Steele 87; Parker Payne 90; Toby Dotson 94; Lucas Campbell 97; Jeremiah Smith 112.
11. Knox Central 381: Grant Miller 86; Eli Blevins 94; Austin Bargo 96; Trevor Smith 105; Waylon Grazier 109.
12. Southwestern 398: Chandler Taylor 88; Kaleb Winks 96; Oliver Frey 106; Drew Kelly 108; Jaxon Wilson 115.
13. Corbin 402: Ethan Mott 95; Braden Scalf 99; Brody Faulkner 100; Hayden Webb 108; Will Freeman 108.
14. Bell County 428: Braydon Saylor 96; Gunnar Sams 102; Austin Goode 109; Jackson Walters 121; Cooper Miracle 123
Individuals:Aiden Johnson, Harlan 79; Conner Winterberger, Middlesboro 86; Layne Bayless, Middlesboro 87; Garrison Warren, Middlesboro 90; Jacob Anderson, Somerset Christian 109; Ethan Reed, Williamsburg 116.
