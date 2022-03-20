SOMERSET — Both North Laurel and Williamsburg turned in solid efforts during their respective boys’ and girls’ track and field teams’ first meet of the season.
North Laurel’s girls' team placed third overall with 81 points while the boys’ team finished fourth with 88 points. The Lady Jaguars turned in two second place efforts with Taylor Allen placing second in the 1600 Meter Run while Belle Chappell finished second in the High Jump. North Laurel also finished with five third place efforts, four fourth place finishes and a fifth place effort.
Williamsburg’s girls’ team finished sixth with 55 points, as Alana Mah’s second place effort in the Triple Jump turning out to be the Lady Yellow Jackets’ top finish. Williamsburg also had two third place finishes and four fifth place finishes.
On the boys’ side, North Laurel’s 4x800 Meter Relay team of Jace King, Trenton Pool, Jasper Hampton, and Xander Harris placed first along with Luke Robinson, who finished first in the Discus Throw. The Jaguars finished with four second and third place efforts along with two fifth place finishes while turning in a fourth place effort overall with 88 points.
Williamsburg finished in third place with 90 points while having Ben Hale finish first in the Shot Put event and Riley Chin turning in a first-place effort in the Pole Vault event. The Yellow Jackets finished with two second place efforts along with four third place finishes and five fourth place efforts.
For top five individual results for both the Jaguars, Yellow Jackets, Lady Jaguars, and Lady Yellow Jackets, please see below:
Warrior Invitational
Girls Team Results
1. Pulaski County 144; 2. Somerset 96; 3. North Laurel 81; 4. Southwestern 76; 5. Lincoln County 74; 6. Bluegrass Uniter Home School 55; 6. Williamsburg 55; 8. Cumberland County 16; 9. McCreary Central 10; 10. Bell County 6; 10. Casey County 6.
Individual Girls’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
3rd Place — McKinley Mastin, Haiden Moses, Sienna Sizemore, Riley Vickers 11:27.91
4x200 Meter Relay
4th Place — McKinley Mastin, Makayla Mastin, Haiden Moses, Belle Chappell 2:05.46
1600 Meter Run
2nd Place — Taylor Allen 5:33.08
400 Meter Dash
4th Place — Belle Chappell 1:10.43
5th Place — Haiden Moses 1:11.17
800 Meter Run
3rd Place — Taylor Allen 2:31.95
3200 Meter Run
3rd Place — McKinley Mastin 13:41.53
4th Place — Riley Vickers 13:57.76
4x400 Meter Relay
3rd Place — Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, McKinley Mastin, Haiden Moses 4:44.14
Shot Put
3rd Place — Chelsey Hammons 28-1.50
4th Place — Mea Anderson 27.5
Discus Throw
3rd Place — Chelsey Hammons 81-0
High Jump
2nd Place — Belle Chappell 4-4
Williamsburg
100 Meter Dash
5th Place — Madison Peace 14.11
4x100 Meter Relay
3rd Place — Madison Taylor, Madison Taylor, Ashlyn Brandenburg, Madison Peace 58.63
Shot Put
5th Place — Allie Wilson 24-7
Discuss Throw
5th Place — Abigail Stephens 71-0
Long Jump
3rd Place — Alana Mah 12-11.50
Triple Jump
2nd Place — Alana Mah 33-3.50
High Jump
5th Place — Alana Mah 4-2
Warrior Invitational
Boys Team Results
1. Pulaski County 129; 2. Southwestern 111; 3. Williamsburg 90; 4. North Laurel 88; 5. Somerset 63; 6. Casey County 40; 7. Bluegrass United Home School 28; 8. Cumberland County 27; 9. Lincoln County 26; 10. Bell County 25; 11. Southwestern B 17; 11. McCreary Central 17.
Individual Boys’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st Place — Jace King, Trenton Pool, Jasper Hampton, Xander Harris 9:24.21
4x200 Meter Relay
3rd Place — Colton Nantz, Jace King, Jasper Hampton, Noah Steely 1:45.36
400 Meter Dash
5th Place — Xander Harris — 56.83
3200 Meter Run
2nd Place — Jace King — 11:34.89
4x400 Meter Relay
3rd Place — Colton Nantz, Alex Garcia, Jasper Hampton, Xander Harris 3:54.35
Shot Put
2nd Place — Luke Robinson 39-7
3rd Place — Connor Sizemore 38-10
Discus Throw
1st Place — Luke Robinson 128-8
2nd Place — Connor Sizemore 118-10
Long Jump
3rd Place — Alex Garcia 18-7
Triple Jump
2nd Place — Alex Garcia 39-6
High Jump
5th Place — Noah Steely 5-0
Williamsburg
4x800 Meter Relay
3rd Place — Nick Baird, Tucker Hale, Danny Ellis, Robel Schwarz 9:36.64
110 Meter Hurdles
4th Place — Hunter Thomas 20.05
4x100 Meter Relay
4th Place — Hunter Thomas, Eli Meadors, Matthew Harrell, Landon Lowrie 52.00
4x400 Meter Relay
4th Place — Nick Baird, Danny Ellis, Chase Meddles , Robel Schwarz 3:55.36
Shot Put
1st Place — Bronson Bates 42-11
Discus Throw
3rd Place — Joseph West, 115-9
Triple Jump
4th Place — Ben Hale 37-5
High Jump
3rd Place — Jordan Perkins 5-8
4th Place — Jayden Rainwater 5-2
Pole Vault
1st Place — Riley Chin 8-0
2nd Place — Ben Hale 7-0
