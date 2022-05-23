CORBIN — It’s been a successful week of tennis for the North Laurel High School boys and girls tennis teams.
With one day remaining, the two teams will send a combined five entries into next week’s KHSAA Boys and Girls State Tennis Tournaments.
Semifinal play took place Saturday with Lady Jaguar Jaron Gray advancing to Tuesday’s finals after recording a 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (5) win over Barbourville’s Sarah Smith in singles action.
In girls doubles action, Katie Morton/Rachel Morton (Corbin) defeated North Laurel’s Meg Brock/Molly Hamm, 6-1, 6-3 while North Laurel’s Eva Clark and Baylie McCreary fell to Corbin’s Olivia McArthur and Allison Lundy, 6-7, 6-0, 0-1 (5).
In boys singles play, Alex Smith defeated North Laurel’s Mahir Neeraj, 6-0, 6-1 while in boys doubles play, Corbin’s Quinn Maguet/Dylan Koen defeated North Laurel’s Will Walton/Jasper Jones, 6-0, 6-0.
North Laurel’s Jaron Gray advanced to the girls state tournament in singles play while the doubles teams of Meg Brock/Molly Hamm and Eva Clark/Baylie McCreary advanced to the girls state tournament in doubles action.
The Jaguars’ Mahir Neeraj advanced to the boys state tournament in singles play while the boys doubles team of Will Walton/Jasper Jones advanced to the boys state tournament in doubles action.
“We knew the boys would have their hands full going up against the No. 1 seed in our singles and doubles matches,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. “They were just too strong for us. But I’m happy for Mahir and Will/Jasper making it to semis and advancing to state.
“I thought once Meg and Molly got settled into their match, we played well in the second set,” he added. “We had two game points to get it to 4-5, and I’m so proud of our effort. We won some big matches to get to this match. They've really improved a lot throughout the season, and they're only going to get better.
“Eva and Baylie got in a hole early, fought back to get even, then lost a tiebreaker after having two set points,” he continued. “Then we dominated the second set before playing a poor superbreaker. I wish we had played better, but give Olivia and Allison credit — they won two superbreakers back to back in the quarters and semis and deserved to win.
“Jaron had been playing better of late, but she just didn't have it at all in the first set,” Smith said. “Sarah is a fine young talent in our region, but credit to Jaron for coming back and getting the job done after she was struggling. Being a senior, I’m happy for her that she's back in the singles final again. All five of our entries going to state have played a superbreaker in either the quarters or semis. And we went 4-1 in those matches. And in all five, we lost the first set. So very proud of my kids.”
Quarterfinals
Girls Singles: Jaron Gray (NL) def. Kaiden Walden (Corbin) 6-0, 6-1
Boys Singles: Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Jordan Begley (Clay Co.) 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (11)
Girls Doubles: Eva Clark/Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Spade/Burchett (Middlesboro) 6-0, 6-0; Meg Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Sydney Sester/Rachel Davidson (Clay Co.) 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (3)
Boys Doubles: Will Walton/Jasper Jones (NL) def. Michael Smith/Stephen Smith (Barbourville) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (13)
“Wow, what a night for all our entries tonight. Jaron and Eva/Baylie won convincingly,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. “The other three were nailbiters. Sester and Davidson really played well tonight. We were fortunate to get the win.
“Luckily, we were able to hang around, and we really picked up our play at 4-5 in the second set, and then just played a great superbreaker,” he added. “Meg and Molly have come up with some big wins for us — none bigger than tonight. So happy for them.
“Will and Jasper had to come from behind as well against a fine team in Smith and Smith,” Smith continued. “We played a solid second set to force the superbreaker. Each team saved a few match points before we prevailed in the end. Another thrilling finish and they're also both going to state for the first time.
“The night ended with Mahir also playing a superbreaker after losing the first set,” he added. “Begley (along with our own Zaid Salim) were probably the toughest non-seeds in the draw, so we knew this was going to be a big test. Mahir got down big early in the superbreaker, but he came back to win in a barnburner. I’m thrilled that all five of our entries who played tonight have qualified for state. As happy as you are for your kids advancing, you feel for those kids on the other side. Davidson and Sester fought their hearts out. Begley is loved by everybody — just a great kid. Smith and Smith are classy kids coached by my former player Gavin Gray. I love that guy as much as anybody. That's the tough part — seeing them hurt. But we're tickled to be moving on — this was a great night for North Laurel Tennis.”
Round of 32
Girls Singles: Lindsay Jones (Corbin) def. Charlotte Griffin (NL) 6-4, 6-1
Girls Doubles: Eva Clark/Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Macie Finley/Cassie Miles (South Laurel) 6-0, 6-2; Meg Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Amy Agosto/Charlotte Hobbs (Lynn Camp) 6-0, 6-0
Boys Singles: Nate Hill (Corbin) def. Zaid Salim (NL) 6-1, 6-0
Boys Doubles: John Ball/Daniel Byrley (Corbin) def. Lucas Ball/Derek Vaughn (NL) 6-1, 6-0; Will Walton/Jasper Jones (NL) def. Braden Engle/Elijah Moore (Harlan Co.) 6-0, 6-0
First Round
Girls Singles: Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Kenna Gambrel (Bell Co.) 6-3, 6-0
Boys Singles: Zaid Salim (NL) def. Jace Jackson (Clay Co) 6-0, 6-0
Boys Doubles: Lucas Ball/Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Mason Strunk/Ben Sharp (Whitley Co.) 6-0, 6-0
“Charlotte, Zaid, and Lucas/Derek all had comfortable wins in the first round,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. “Bad luck for us that they all three ran into high seeds in the second round.I was so pleased with the play of Charlotte. We're talking about a girl who was on the outside looking in of even playing in the regional tournament.
“Unfortunately, another player became unavailable for us, and Charlotte took advantage of her opportunity and played well,” he added. “She pushed Lindsay and played her better than anybody has in the region so far this year. Proud as heck of that girl. Our seeded entries of Eva/Baylie, Meg/Molly, and Will/Jasper all advanced to the quarters with good wins, while Jaron and Mahir will have to wait a day to play their second round matches due to weather.”
