Due to inclement weather, North Laurel vs. Lafayette first round matchup of the KHSAA State Fastpitch Tournament has been moved to Sunday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m.
North Laurel state tournament softball game postponed to Sunday
Timothy Seth Bryant Pennington was born on January 30, 1988 in Corbin, Ky. He departed this life on June 3, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior, whom he accepted as a young boy at his church, West Corbin Baptist. Seth was assured of his salvation and knew where he would spend his eternity. S…
