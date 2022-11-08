North Laurel senior archer Isaac Ivey signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and archery career at the University of the Cumberlands.
Ivey began his career as a Bush Blue in elementary school. He then moved on to North Laurel where he was an archer for his middle school and high school careers.
Ivey has also been part of the local S3DA club, Aimtakers, since the eighth-grade where he is a junior ambassador. He has also helped coach the Bush Elementary team.
“I never would have thought when I started at 9 years old that it would take me this far,” Ivey said. “I would like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for their love and support all these years. I would also like to thank God for all my blessings, and I am excited to shoot for the Cumberlands. I am looking forward to the years ahead.”
“We are overwhelmed with love and support that has been shown for Isaac through the years. Through many injuries, God has been so good,” Ivey’s mother Anna Ivey said, “We have been surrounded by the best of the best. Even with all of the excitement, he wanted to make sure his whole archery family was there. I will always be proud of him.”
“We have been extremely blessed with Isaac’s archery career,” Ivey’s father Jason said. “He has always been surrounded by great teammates and coaches. Most of all, Isaac has always put God first in his life, and in his sport, and he has been rewarded for that. We look forward to see what God has in store for Isaac at UC.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.