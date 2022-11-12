London, KY (40741)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy. Periods of rain early. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.