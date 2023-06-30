CORBIN — North Laurel’s 10U All-Stars wasted little time advancing to Sunday’s winner’s bracket finals on the 10U Area West Tournament.
North Laurel’s Easton Allen and Brody Burgess combined to toss a no-hitter during their team’s 10-0 win over South Laurel.
Burgess tossed 2 2/3 of an inning, recording five strikeouts, while Allen went 1 1/3 of an inning and finished with four strikeouts.
North Laurel took a 2-0 lead in the second inning while adding eight more runs in the third inning.
Hunter Warren and Tucker Parman both finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored apiece while Cooper Whitis and Enrique Campos both finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Allen collected a hit and an RBI while Burgess finished with a hit and scored once.
Landon Bales and Weston Reid both drove in a run apiece while Mason Woods and Gabe Gilliam both scored two runs apiece.
Lame Woodyard also scored in the win.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Sunday at 6 p.m. against a team to be determined.
