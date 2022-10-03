LONDON — North Laurel won in style in three sets Monday over its district opponent Clay County.
North Laurel is currently undefeated against their district opponents including Clay County, Jackson County, Red Bird and Oneida Baptist Institute.
North Laurel won the first set with ease, 25-10, before capturing the second set, 25–10. the Lady Jags closed the match with a 25-13 win in the third set.
“At the beginning of the season we made goals as a team, we wanted to shoot for 20 wins this season, and tonight marked that milestone for us.” Coach James Hendrix said.
“Clay County has improved immensely,” he added. “We are shooting for higher goals, our girls have grown a lot since the beginning of the season.”
