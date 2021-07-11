LONDON — The North Laurel 9-10-year old All Stars had a rematch against Hazard-Perry on Sunday and fell 3-1 in the District 4 tournament championship game.
North had faced Hazard-Perry Friday and lost 3-2 before getting an impressive 10-4 win over Corbin on Saturday.
“We had a good run, area champs and district runners up against solid competition! A play or two our way and and we’re holding the district banner,” North Laurel coach Josh Greer said. “It was an honor to be able to coach this group of boys, they represented North Laurel little league very well!”
