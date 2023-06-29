LONDON — North Laurel’s run to the 8U Softball Coach Pitch State Tournament came to an end Thursday after falling to Jackson County, 14-5, during Thursday’s loser’s bracket finals.
Jackson County jumped out to a 4-2 lead and never looked back as Dickie Boothe’s squad struggled at the plate.
North Laurel scored two runs in the first inning, and two runs in the third inning before adding another run in the fourth inning.
Faith Massey led North Laurel with two runs scored while Charlie Boothe, Lily Nose, and Scarlett Jones each scored one time apiece.
