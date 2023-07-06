BARBOURVILLE — The 12U District 4 Final Four Tournament is slated to begin Sunday at the Knox County Little League fields with Hazard, North Laurel, Leslie County, and Clay County as the remaining teams.
Both Hazard and North Laurel will enter the tournament as district champions with no losses while Leslie County and Clay County will enter as district runner-ups with a loss apiece.
North Laurel and Hazard are slated to play at 2 p.m. on Sunday with the winner moving on to the championship game.
Leslie County and Clay County play at 4 p.m. on Sunday with the winner facing off against the loser of the North Laurel and Hazard game on Monday at 6 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled to be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. If a second championship game is needed to be played, it will follow at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.