North Laurel 11-12-year-old All-Stars

Jason Parman’s North Laurel (Kentucky) 11-12-year-old All-Stars will be in action Saturday at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis, Indiana during first round play of the Central/Great Lakes Region Tournament. North Laurel will face off against Illinois on ESPN+.

