Colter Elza makes it on base during North Laurel's shut out win Friday night.

North Laurel 11-12-year old All Stars racked up another shut out Friday night. This time the team took down Pulaski County 19-0 in the District 4 Tournament.

The team will play Saturday (tonight) at 6 p.m. at Knox County Little League Complex.

