CORBIN — After knocking on the door the past few seasons, Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars knocked it down and will now have an opportunity to walk into Rupp Arena and represent the 13th Region as its champion.
The Jaguars (28-5) turned in one of their best efforts of the season on Monday, ending the three-year reign of Knox Central by defeating the Panthers in the 13th Region Boys Tournament title game with a 69-56 decision.
“We knew we had a really good team. We just had to go out there and make plays and relax, and I thought we did that tonight,” Valentine said. “We didn’t talk about last year, and we didn’t worry about what was on social media. We just focused on us. We love each other and didn’t want to let each other down.
“Every thing we’ve done this year was to prepare us for this, and give us a chance to win,” he added. “Sometimes the ball bounces your way, and tonight it did.”
North Laurel was led by Tournament MVP and University of Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard, who put on a dazzling display on both ends of the court.
Sheppard led all scorers with 37 points while finishing with 11 assists, six rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.
“This is something we’ve been working for since the beginning of summer,” Sheppard said. “We just focused to get the job done.
“It’s been three years — a lot of people didn’t think we could do this because they’ve knocked us out every year,” he added. “It’s a great feeling to get the job done. When you’re growing up, you want to go to Rupp Arena. It’s a dream come true.”
Ryan Davidson scored 13 points and finished with six rebounds while Brody Brock knocked down two key 3-point baskets and finished with eight points. Clay Sizemore scored four points and turned in one of his best defensive efforts of the season while Caden Harris and Chase Dotson both chipped in two points apiece while turning in impressive efforts defensively.
North Laurel shot 25-of-50 from the floor, including going 5-of-13 from beyond the arc. The Jaguars were a perfect 14-of-14 from the free-throw line. They were outrebounded, 37-25, but forced Knox Central into 14 turnovers.
Jevonte Turner led the Panthers with 25 points, and finished with 10 rebounds while dishing out five assists. Gavin Chadwell scored 16 points and pulled down 14 boards.
Knox Central was 22-of-61 from the floor and only 3-of-17 from 3-point range. The Panthers connected on 9-of-14 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Sheppard caught fire early on, scoring 13 points in the first quarter, allowing North Laurel to build a 21-6 edge.
Two free throws by Gavin Chadwell tied the game at four apiece with 4:19 remaining before a basket by Chase Dotson triggered a 15-0 Jaguar run.
Sheppard scored seven points during the rally while Davidson added six points to give North Laurel a 19-4 lead at the 1:04 mark.
A layup by Chadwell made the score 19-6 with 27 seconds remaining before Sheppard connected with a basket with six seconds left, giving the Jaguars a 21-6 edge entering the second quarter.
After both teams traded baskets to begin the second quarter, Knox Central managed to gain the momentum as Turner scored eight points during the period while Ledford added a 3-pointer.
A putback by Chadwell with 2:21 remaining in the first half cut the Panthers’ deficit to 25-20 but a 3-pointer by Davidson pushed North Laurel’s lead to 28-20.
Baskets by Brock and Chadwell made the score 30-26 but Caden Harris managed to beat the buzzer and lay the ball in for two points, giving the Jaguars a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Sheppard scored 19 points during the first half while Davidson added nine points. North Laurel connected on 13-of-22 shot attempts, including a 2-of-4 effort from 3-point range. The Jaguars limited Knox Central to 11-of-28 shooting from the floor, and a one-of-five effort from 3-point range.
Turner led the Panthers with 11 points and five rebounds while Chadwell added eight points and five boards.
Knox Central continued to chip away at its deficit throughout the third quarter but whenever North Laurel needed a basket, someone was there to step up to the challenge.
Ledford connected with a jumper 40 seconds into the second half to make the score 32-28 but Brody Brock answered with a 3-point basket at the seven-minute mark to push the Jaguars’ lead to 35-28.
North Laurel’s lead grew to 39-30 after two free throws by Sheppard and a layup by Davidson but Knox Central answered with a 6-0 run to make the score, 39-36 with 4:17 remaining in the period.
But once again, North Laurel had an answer.
Back-to-back 3-point baskets by Brock and Chase Dotson made the score 45-36 with three minutes remaining before seeing the Panthers use a 7-2 run to close out the third quarter, making the score, 47-43, with eight minutes remaining.
The Panthers cut their deficit to 49-46 after an old-fashioned 3-point play by Isaac Mills with 6:46 left in regulation but that’s when North Laurel began to put the game away.
Both Sheppard and Davidson completed two old-fashioned 3-point plays while consecutive baskets by Clay Sizemore and Sheppard put North Laurel up 61-50 with 1:57 remaining.
The Jaguars sealed the deal, knocking down six straight free throws to wrap-up their first region title since 2012.
North Laurel 69, Knox Central 56
North Laurel 21 11 15 22 69
Knox Central 6 20 17 13 56
North Laurel (69) — Sheppard 37, Davidson 13, Sizemore 4, Brock 8, Harris 2, Dotson 2.
Knox Central (56) — Ledford 5, Brock 2, J. Turner 25, Mills 6, Chadwell 16, K. Turner 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.