MANCHESTER — North Laurel’s quest for a fifth consecutive 49th District championship continues after the Lady Jaguars (22-5) blew past Red Bird during Wednesday’s 49th District Tournament semifinal.
Five players scored in double figures for North Laurel with Jaelyn Black’s game-high 19 points leading the way. Brooke Nichelson and Hailee Valentine each added 15 points apiece while Emily Sizemore finished with 14 points and Gracie McKnight tallied 13 points.
“I felt like my girls came out focused for the most part and we for sure shot the ball well,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “It was not just our starters focused either with players like Jaelyn Black and Gracie McKnight having great nights on both sides of the ball.”
North Laurel led from the get-go and never looked back, scoring 33 points in the first quarter to take a 33-15 edge.
Nichelson was red-hot, scoring 11, Valentine added nine points while Emily Sizemore torched the net for eight points. Black also got in the scoring action and added five points during the period.
The Lady Jaguars continued to light it up in the second quarter, connecting with seven 3-point baskets while scoring 35 points.
Black added seven points in the period while Valentine, Bella Sizemore and Gracie McKnight each scored six points apiece in the quarter as North Laurel’s lead grew to 68-27 at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars put the finishing touches on the win in the second half, outscoring the Lady Cardinals, 28-10.
North Laurel will be back in action Friday at 6 p.m. against Jackson County in the finals of the 49th District Tournament. The Lady Jaguars have won 28 games in a row against the Lady Generals with their last loss coming way back on Dec. 14, 2007.
“The road gets much tougher though when we play Jackson County,” Mahan said. “No team in the region has size like them. That, in addition to being an extremely well-coached team, makes them very dangerous.”
North Laurel 96, Red Bird 37
Red Bird 15 12 4 6 37
North Laurel 33 35 12 16 96
Red Bird (37) — Jackson 8, Osborne 2, A. Gibson 16, Napier 3, P. Gibson 4, Lawson 4.
North Laurel (96) — Black 19, Valentine 15, Claybrook 3, B. Sizemore 7, Nichelson 15, E. Sizemore 14, Sams 4, G. McKnight 13, Hubbard 4, C. McKnight 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.