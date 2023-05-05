LEXINGTON — Corbin improved its record to 19-9 after rallying from a 5-3 deficit to defeat Cooper, 13-7, on Friday.
The Redhounds trailed 5-3 entering the fourth inning before taking control of the game. Corbin scored four runs in the top of the fourth, and four more runs in the top of the fifth to take an 11-5 lead.
Cooper answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth before the Redhounds wrapped up the win with a five-run seventh inning.
Will Freeman got the win, coming in relief of Lucas Tarvin. Tarvin tossed two innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters. Freeman tossed four innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. Cameron Combs pitched the seventh inning, allowing a hit while striking out three batters.
Noah Cima led Corbin at the plate with a 3-for-5 effort while driving in four runs and scoring twice.
Jacob Baker finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Kade Elam and Combs each had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored apiece.
Walker Landrum finished with a hit, and an RBI while Mikey Neal, Cam Estep, and Bradric Helton each had an RBI and a run scored apiece. John Hobbs also scored in the win.
