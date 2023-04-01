WILLIAMSBURG — For the first time in four years, Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic champions.
And they did it in fine fashion, too.
Hopkins squad dominated throughout its 20-0 win over Barbourville by scoring in every inning, including 10 runs in the fourth inning that sealed the win.
“It was a great team win,” Hopkins said. “My kids played tough tonight. Casey Kysar did an excellent job on the mound for us. Our defense played great. Our bats are starting to come around. Just overall proud of my kids. Casey and Syd Bowen have been with me since middle school and they played a big role in our last All ‘A’ championship win. It’s bittersweet to win again their senior year. So proud of them and all my kids.”
Pitcher Casey Kysar was dominant in the mound, surrendering only two hits while finishing with six strikeouts. He only five base runners in the game.
Connor Faulkner turned in a memorable effort at the plate, finishing with a home run, and a triple while going 3-for-3 with four RBI, and two runs scored. Shortstop Sydney Bowen was 3-for-3 with four RBI, and three runs scored while stealing two bases. The Yellow Jackets finished with nine stolen bases in the game.
Kysar helped his own cause with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in two runs, and scoring twice. Braydn Hopkins finished with two hits, three RBI, and run scored while Henry Bowling, Landon Walker, and John Davis each had two hits, and RBI apiece. Isaiah Sizemore finished with two hits, and two runs scored while Drew Damron finished with a hit, and scored.
Matthew Warren and Ty Clark each finished with a hit apiece for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.