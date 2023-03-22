HARLAN — Whitley County fell to 1-4 after dropping an 8-5 road decision to 13th Region foe Harlan County.
The Lady Black Bears ran their record to a perfect 4-0 by using a three-run second inning and a four-run fourth inning to pull away.
Sophomore Madison Blair picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle for Whitley County, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out four batters.
Brittleigh Estep led Harlan County with two hits and two runs scored while Halanah Shepherd had two hits, an RBI, and one run scored. H. Raleigh had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Rylie Maggard had a hit, and three RBI. Lesleigh Brown finished with a hit and a run scored.
Whitley County outhit the Lady Black Bears, 10-7, but couldn’t overcome nine errors that led to six unearned runs.
“We are going to face good hitting teams this year, and when we do so it’s even more important to limit those defensive miscues,” Whitley County coach Angela Ainhketon said. “Harlan County is one of those good hitting teams, batters one through nine. When you make nine errors it’s tough to win.
“My girls are capable of so much more than what they have shown this season, but they will put it all together soon,” she added. “Right now our bats are hot one inning and cold the next, we need to find a way to carry that momentum inning to inning.”
Kara Canada tossed three and one/third of an inning, allowing six hits, and two earned runs. Makenzie Lunsford threw two and two/thirds of an innings, allowing only one hit and no earned runs.
Ryleigh Petrey and Morgan Huddleston led Whitley County at the plate with two hits, and two RBI apiece. Amber Brown and Lunsford each had two hits apiece while Canada had a hit along with Charley Chaney.
