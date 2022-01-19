LONDON — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars sent a message loud and clear during Wednesday’s matchup with Jackson County — the road to a 49th District championship still goes through London.
The Lady Jaguars (14-3 overall, 1-0 vs. 49th District opponents) dominated the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic champion Lady Generals, picking up a convincing, 92-60 win.
Eddie Mahan’s squad has now won 28 consecutive district games.
Five players scored in double figures for North Laurel as Brooke Nichelson played her best game of the season after coming off an injury, scoring a game-high 19 points while Hailee Valentine added 18 points. Emily Sizemore and Bella Sizemore each scored 15 points apiece, and Chloe McKnight added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Jaguars’ 92-point scoring output turned out to be a season-high while defensively, they limited Jackson County’s leading scorer, Abby Gilbert, to only eight points, which was well under her 16.3 scoring average entering the game.
North Laurel led 25-14 at the end of the first quarter behind an eight-point effort from Valentine while Nichelson added six points.
Bella Sizemore knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter, scoring nine points but Jackson County managed to cut its deficit to 46-38 at halftime.
Nichelson and North Laurel took over in the second half. Her 13 points in the third quarter allowed the Lady Jaguars to push their lead to 75-49 entering the fourth quarter.
Mahan’s squad put the finishing touches on their win during the final eight minutes by knocking down 8-of-9 free throw attempts while outscoring Jackson County, 17-11.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Monday at home against Clay County.
North Laurel 92, Jackson County 60
Jackson County 14 24 11 11 60
North Laurel 25 21 29 17 92
Jackson County (60) — Curry 15, Carl 11, Lakes 4, Gilbert 8, Ward 9, Shannon 6, Truett 3.
