LEXINGTON, Ky,. (KT) — La’Vell Wright will be in the spotlight Saturday in No. 20 Kentucky’s Southeastern Conference opener at 29th-ranked Florida.
Wright was elevated to backup running back after Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson tore his ACL in the Wildcats’ 38-13 season-opening win over Miami of Ohio. Wright will share the load in the backfield with starter Kavosiey Smoke, who has been No. 1 on the depth chart during the absence of Chris Rodriguez. Rodriguez will sit out because of a suspension for the second straight game.
Wright is ready to help the Wildcats in a time of need.
“I got my feet a little bit wet last year and it wasn’t like a surprise when I went out there (last week),” he said. “It was nothing new to me.”
During training camp, Wright was showing flashes before an injury slowed his progression. He ended fall workouts healthy and made an appearance in the team’s opener against the Redhawks. A power runner, Wright gives the Cats another option on offense behind Smoke.
However, Wright knows his job on offense involves more than just running the football.
“I lock in on my pass protection and that’s one of the things that I’ve got to key in on and one that I'm going to be good at doing (on the field),” Wright said. “The whole running backs room is going to be ready to go. … I’ve just got to go out there and take care of business.”
In the opener, the Wildcats amassed just 50 yards rushing, but offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said the film revealed missed opportunities that could have resulted in more positive plays on offense.
“We were a lot closer than it felt like afterward with some big runs that could have made us feel a lot different,” he said. “All in all, there is a lot of room for improvement.”
Going into the first conference showdown of the season, Scangarello is confident Smoke and Wright can make things right against the Gators in a hostile environment.
“I have yet to be anywhere where I have gotten through the season without having (running) back injuries,” he said. “It’s just the nature of the position and with the physicality and what we ask guys to do, you’ve got to be ready for it — next man up. We have a deep room for this reason … I think we can sustain it and we’re going to move forward. I’m excited about those guys, they’re playing good.”
Despite the early injuries and the absence of his top running back, don’t expect Scangarello to rely on quarterback Will Levis to take the load off the backfield with option plays. The Kentucky offensive coordinator doesn’t see using Levis as a runner as a risk worth taking.
“Will is an athletic quarterback,” Scangarello said. “Honestly the guy could rush for 1,000 yards if he wanted to. I don’t want to break him in. He’s too valuable, he’s a pro-style quarterback who can do a lot of things. We’re going to be gentle with him. That’s just not my background and what I want to do with a guy like Will.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
