WILLIAMSBURG — It’s been a heck of a week for Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets. They were scheduled to play district rival Lynn Camp but the Wildcats forfeited the remainder of their season earlier this week, leading to Williamsburg capturing the district’s top seed in the playoffs, and will now have a first round bye due to Lynn Camp canceling the remainder of its season.
The Yellow Jackets (6-2) have now won 17 games in a row against Lynn Camp, who finished the season with an 0-11 mark.
Herron’s squad scheduled McCreary Central and only had a few days to prepare for Friday’s game but managed to get past a slow start and defeat the Raiders on Friday, 44-7.
The Yellow Jackets will finish regular season play Friday on the road against Perry County Central.
Herron opened up the playbook early as Sydney Bowen’s 34-yard pass to Jordan Perkins during the game’s second play set up Bowen’s three-yard touchdown run that gave Williamsburg an early 6-0 lead with 9:14 left in the first quarter.
McCreary Central took its first lead of the game with 9:08 left in the second quarter as Ben Trammel ran 16 yards for a score to give his team a 7-6 edge.
The Yellow Jackets answered on their ensuing possession as a two-yard touchdown run by Jayden Rainwater at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter allowed Williamsburg to regain a 14-7 lead.
The Yellow Jackets closed out the first half with Bowen hitting Martin Shannon in stride to give Williamsburg a 21-7 lead at halftime.
A blocked punt got things going for the Yellow Jackets in the second half, leading to Marty Gulley’s one-yard touchdown run, giving Williamsburg a 28-7 advantage with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets recorded a safety just seconds later, pushing their edge to 30-7 entering the fourth quarter.
Gilley and Jordan Perkins both added touchdown runs during the game’s final eight minutes to wrap up the win for the Yellow Jackets.
