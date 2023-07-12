CORBIN — The dead period is over which means it’s time to talk some serious football.
This season will mark the first for Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds when it comes to playing on turf at Campbell Field while celebrating 100 years of the football program’s existence.
Folks might have also forgotten that the landscape has changed a tad bit in Class 4A’s District 8 after realignment took place this past offseason.
Corbin is now competing against Letcher County Central, Perry County Central and Whitley County.
CORBIN
Greer’s Redhounds (14-1) came up one win short of capturing the football program’s first state title since 1982. Corbin returns another solid nucleus of talent to make another run at the Class 4A crown.
The Redhounds are 34-4 in the past three seasons and came up six points short of capturing the Class 4A state championship, but dropped a 32-26 decision to Boyle County.
Junior quarterback Kade Elam threw for 2,455 passing yards last season, including 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also ran for 520 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Elam will be protected by one of the best offensive lines in the state, anchored by 6’3, 295-pound Franklin West, who is being recruited by Marshall, Columbia, Miami of Ohio, Cincinnati, and Purdue.
Elam also has talented receivers to throw the ball to, including senior Carter Stewart, who led the team with 53 catches, 1,065 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.
Look for sophomore Eli Pietrowski to build on his numbers (22 receptions, 317 receiving yards, and four touchdowns) along with senior Zander Curry. Curry will also see time in the backfield after carrying the ball 44 times for 267 yards and four TDs.
Somerset transfer Guy Bailey will take over as the lead back in the backfield, rushing for 1,388 yards and 15 touchdowns last season as a junior. He also caught 18 passes out of the backfield for 216 yards and one score.
Defensively, Corbin should be sound again, especially with Curry returning. He had seven interceptions and 69 tackles last season. The Redhounds did lose their top leading tacklers from last season but return players such as Evan Baker, Jace Hatfield, and Mikey Neal. Bailey will also help out as an outside linebacker.
The big hole Greer and his staff will have to fill is Jacob Baker. Baker, who signed with Eastern Kentucky University, connected on 8-of-9 field goal attempts last season.
LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL
Letcher County Central (8-4) is in a new district but look to build on last season’s success and go further in the Class 4A playoffs.
The team that eliminated them last season is now in their district — that’s right Corbin — who handed the Cougars a 49-0 loss during the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Letcher Central will attempt to improve with only five seniors graduating from last season. But one of the five seniors was quarterback Jonah Little, who passed for 1,210 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with leading the team with 1,744 rushing yards and 32 rushing TDs.
Koby Johnson and Dawson Cornett return on the defensive side, which will be a plus. Johnson led the Cougars with 105 tackles last season while Corbett recorded a team-best four sacks.
PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL
Mark Dixon’s Perry County Central squad started last season strong with a 5-1 mark, only to finish 0-4 during the last month of the year. The Commodores are hoping to bounce back this season.
WHITLEY COUNTY
Whitley County (3-8) drops down from Class 5A with hopes of making noise at the Class 4A level. Whitley County hired a new coach this offseason, former University of the Cumberlands head coach Matt Rhymer.
Senior quarterback and defensive back Ty Hamblin returns along with sophomore running back and defensive back Shane Parker.
Hamblin completed 51-of-143 pass attempts last season for 1,092 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He also ran for 494 yards, and eight touchdowns.
Look for Parker to put up even better numbers this season after leading the team with 859 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman. He also had 14 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Junior Chris Cureton returns on defense after leading Whitley County with 82 tackles last season.
PREDICTIONS
1. Corbin — Look for the Redhounds to make noise once again, and will give themselves a good shot to play at Kroger Field for the 4A title. Corbin plays a tough regular season slate, but that’s not gonna keep them from going 9-1 during regular season play.
2. Whitley County — The Colonels are poised to surprise this season. I’m predicting a No. 2 finish in district play while posting a 6-4 mark during regular season play.
3. Letcher County Central — The Cougars lost some key players due to graduation, but will still be pretty darn good. Look for Letcher Central to post a 6-4 record this season.
4. Perry County Central — It wouldn’t surprise me to see the Commodores make me look like a fool and finish second in the district. There isn’t much separation from the No. 2, 3, and 4 teams. Perry will finish regular season play with a 5-5 record.
