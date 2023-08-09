CORBIN — For the first time in 30 years, someone not named Armando Cima will be head coach of the Corbin boys soccer program.
That “someone” is new coach Roger Taylor, who is excited to continue the success and tradition Cima built at Corbin.
“This year will be my first season as head coach after Armando’s massive 30 years as Corbin’s first soccer coach,” Taylor said. “I have been his assistant for the last 10 years and am excited about the opportunity. We don’t have many returning starters from last year but players like Braydon Van and Logan Wise have a lot of experience and we are relying on them to get where we want to be, which is retaining the district and region titles.”
Despite some key players graduating from last season’s regional champion squad, Corbin returns a talented roster.
“Veteran seniors Braydon Van, Logan Wise, and Colby Johnson have played several years of varsity,” Taylor said. “All of them have stepped into leadership roles this year and we are ahead of schedule as far as team development.
“We also expect great things out of some new faces for the varsity team,” he added. “John Ball will be a force for us, Parker Stacy has developed into a solid keeper and Rizo Cima is a freshman that we are all excited about. JP Carmichael is determined to be a great striker and Lucas Gibson is a guy with a ton of heart and energy.”
Taylor said team unity is a big strength for his team heading into the season while youth and inexperience are concerns.
“This team gets along great and wants to play for each other. They are very coachable and have improved a ton since the start of camp a couple weeks ago,” he said. “My assistant coach Jay and I are excited to see how good these guys can be this season with a little bit of a new look but still maintaining the values of Corbin soccer like ball control and solid team defending.
“We are very young and are returning just five varsity contributors from last year,” Taylor cautioned. “We need the sizable freshmen class to step up along with a couple new faces to really make their mark on the team and the district.”
Another challenging schedule will have Corbin prepared for the postseason, according to Taylor.
“We will be ready for the postseason. Our schedule is a little lighter than normal in terms of number of games, but we wanted to focus on district play and having enough training time to be prepared for district opponents,” he said. “We are also hoping to return to the 2A tournament state final and bring home that silverware this time.
“I expect us to be right in the mix for both district and region titles,” Taylor added. “All of our opponents have been making great strides in the last few years so I expect it to be a very competitive season for everyone involved. It’s not looking like there will be an easy game for anyone.
“It has been great seeing the level of the district rise in the last 10 years, and I think a lot of that can be contributed to the development of club soccer in the area,” Taylor continued. “The Rush program brings players from ages 9+ and all over the region together to play at a higher level and with much more consistency than for just a few months out of the year. Developing as a soccer player means getting touches on the ball and game experience. Coach Cima recognized this over a decade ago and is still working to improve the opportunities for youth players to get to that next level. We want southeast Kentucky to be a soccer powerhouse moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.