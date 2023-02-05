LEXINGTON — Corbin’s Allison Neeley brought home a sixth place medal after participating in this weekend’s KYWCA Girls’ State Wrestling Championships.
Neeley, who is an eighth-grader, posted a 2-2 mark in the 138-pound division while earning 10 points for Corbin.
Also participating for Corbin were Lexi Hoskins (120-pound division), Molly Brewer (145-pound division), Abriella Sizemore (165-pound division), and Kamryn Frazier (185-pound division).
Corbin finished the state tournament with 17 points.
120
Lexi Hoskins (1-5) scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Acacia Brown (Doss) 7-6 won by fall over Lexi Hoskins (Corbin) 1-5 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Lexi Hoskins (Corbin) 1-5 received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Zeliah Cooper (Taylor County) 7-8 won by fall over Lexi Hoskins (Corbin) 1-5 (Fall 0:00)
138
Allison Neeley (10-6) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Allison Neeley (Corbin) 10-6 received a bye (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Allison Neeley (Corbin) 10-6 won by fall over Kyla Soard (Harrison County) 7-7 (Fall 0:00)
Quarterfinal - Addison Messerly (Grant County) 4-0 won by fall over Allison Neeley (Corbin) 10-6 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 3 - Allison Neeley (Corbin) 10-6 won by decision over Kamilah Nana (Butler) 14-9 (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match - Aanyah Betancur (George Rogers Clark) 20-7 won by fall over Allison Neeley (Corbin) 10-6 (Fall 0:00)
145
Molly Brewer (8-6) scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Molly Brewer (Corbin) 8-6 received a bye (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Kali Nichols (Daviess County) 9-4 won by fall over Molly Brewer (Corbin) 8-6 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Molly Brewer (Corbin) 8-6 won by fall over Lily Madden (Raceland) 2-11 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 3 - Ella Sadler (Danville) 3-2 won by fall over Molly Brewer (Corbin) 8-6 (Fall 0:00)
165
Abriella Sizemore (7-4) scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Abriella Sizemore (Corbin) 7-4 received a bye (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Brooke Arbic (Fort Campbell) 12-5 won by fall over Abriella Sizemore (Corbin) 7-4 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Abriella Sizemore (Corbin) 7-4 won by fall over Rebecca Sowders (Bell County) 6-11 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 3 - Anja Hamblin (Male) 18-6 won by fall over Abriella Sizemore (Corbin) 7-4 (Fall 0:00)
185
Kamryn Frazier (7-6) scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kamryn Frazier (Corbin) 7-6 received a bye (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Weather Bryant (Prestonsburg) 11-5 won by fall over Kamryn Frazier (Corbin) 7-6 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Kamryn Frazier (Corbin) 7-6 won by decision over Ryleigh Maybrier (Harrison County) 1-2 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 3 - Stevie Stigall (Central) 15-7 won by forfeit over Kamryn Frazier (Corbin) 7-6 (For.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.