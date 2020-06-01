With a lot of talent returning for the 2020 season, South Laurel Coach Dave Evans felt like this year’s South Laurel boys and girls track and field team was going to be highly competitive and may have even made some big runs at the state level.
“We were so excited to get this season started,” Evans said. “Overall, we felt that we were putting a really competitive team out there with both the boys and girls teams. We were hoping to see many of our boys and girls qualify for the state meet. Our kids had worked so hard to prepare for this season and I am disappointed that they did not get to show off their hard work.”
Though Evans admitted his disappointment with the cancellation of the season, he said he understood and supported the decision made by the KHSAA and government officials to keep the student-athletes and public safe.
“When they canceled the NBA, then NCAA stuff, and then the Sweet 16, I realized that our season could be next,” he said. “It was all coming so fast that I thought there was definitely a possibility we would not have a season. My main thinking was if we come out of quarantine and the athletes have not been properly conditioned — and how could they be — that we could see a spike in injuries trying to rush into a season. So, I thought student safety could lead to cancellation of the season.”
On the girls side, Evans said he was expecting to see two-time state champion Phoebe McCowan and state meet qualifier Grace Leis really stand out this season while expecting the lone senior on the girls team, Ellie Stanko, to be a leader for the Lady Cardinals this year.
“We felt like our girls team would have really made a big splash at the region meet,” Evans said. “I think we could have qualified the most girls since I have been here for the state meet.
“With the boys, we had a loaded crew in the distance events, led by senior Drew Meader,” Evans added. “We were hoping to utilize this depth to qualify several of our male athletes for state. We were looking to several returning sprinters, jumpers, and throwers to have breakthrough type seasons and help us score more points this season. We had a really solid boys team and we were excited to see how it could have played out. I do think we would have finally got a few boys qualified for the state meet.”
While Evans said the cancellation of the season certainly affected the entire team and especially the seniors, he hated that McCowan didn’t get another shot at making history this year. And though Evans expects to see McCowan come back for her senior year and hopefully reach all her goals in her senior track and field season, he knows that the loss of her junior season was just as tough.
