WILLIAMSBURG — After three years of leading the Williamsburg Yellow Jacket basketball team, Nick Napier has decided to step down as head coach.
Napier took over a Yellow Jacket program in 2017 after seeing Williamsburg post a 7-18 record the year before.
The Yellow Jackets improved each of his three years as head coach, going 14-16 during the 2017-18 season while following up with a 16-14 mark in 2018-19, and 17-13 record this past season.
“I really enjoyed being at Williamsburg. I’m proud of what we accomplished here. I had a hard working group of boys to coach while I was here,” Napier said. “We had lots of success and the only thing that held us back some were injuries but other teams had to deal with injuries, too."
He led Williamsburg to the finals of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament during his first season with the Yellow Jackets while guiding them to semifinal appearances the past two seasons.
