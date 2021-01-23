CORDIA — Lynn Camp entered its game on Saturday needing a win and the Lady Wildcats got just that by roaring past Cordia, 56-35.
Abby Mabe scored a game-high 22 points while Jorja Carnes added nine points.
“We played a little better today,” Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix said. “We moved the ball better in the second half. We’re still not playing as well as we’re capable. Cordia is a pretty good young team.
“Our youth shows up a lot,” he added. “I have to keep reminding myself we have a lot of young players. We will keep working and improving every day. It’s hard to go on the road and play but when you do and get a win you have to be happy.”
The game was right in the first quarter with Lynn Camp clinging to a 13-11 lead but Mabe caught the hot-hand and scored 12 points during the second quarter to help her team build a 33-19 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats (5-4) turned their defensive play up a notch in the second half, limiting the Lady Lions to only four points in the third quarter and 12 points in the final eight minutes to secure the 21-point victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.