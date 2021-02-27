WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County had to rally to seal the No. 3 seed in the 50th District Tournament after upending rival Williamsburg, 78-76, on Saturday.
The Colonels were also able to snap an 11-game losing skid during the process with the win. Saturday’s win was the first for Mike White’s team since Jan. 8.
Four players scored in double figures for Whitley County (4-11). Trevor Downs and Ethan Keene each scored 20 points apiece while Brayden Mahan (13 points) and Jamie Fuson (12 points) followed.
Williamsburg’s Micah Steely led all scorers with 33 points while Gavon Thomas added 16 points and Larry Bray finished with 15 points.
The Colonels were able to build a 25-16 lead in the first quarter with Fuson accounting for eight points while Keene and Downs each added six points apiece. Mahan also scored five points in the quarter.
Downs added eight more points in the second quarter while Keene scored five points to push Whitley County’s lead to 43-30 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets were able to get back into the game in the third quarter after outscoring the Colonels 25-13. Thomas scored 10 points while Steely added seven to cut Williamsburg’s deficit to 56-55 going into the fourth quarter.
Even though Steely scored 11 points in the final eight minutes while Bray added five points, Whitley County was able to pull off the win. Jackson Petrey scored all seven of his points during the fourth quarter while Keene added six points to help the Colonels wrap-up a two-point win.
