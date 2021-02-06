CORBIN — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds needed a win in the worst way on Saturday, and they got it.
Corbin entered its contest against Clay County riding a season-worst three-game losing skid but was able to improve to 8-5 after upending the Lady Tigers, 64-49.
It is always good to get the win,” Wilson said. “It’s big for our team, confidence-wise, and hopefully we can use this momentum for the games ahead and continue to get better.
“We knew we needed to come out and get a hot start, and we were able to do that,” he added. “During our slump, we dug ourselves early holes, and that hurt us. We knew we couldn’t do that today. We wanted to control the tempo. It was another total team effort — we had four players score in double figures.”
Shelby Stewart and Bailey Stewart led Corbin with 16 points apiece. Shelby Stewart finished with four 3-pointers while Bailey Stewart knocked down two 3-pointers. Kallie Housley added 13 points while Lauren Faulkner finished with 10 points.
The Lady Redhounds will have a few days off to rest up before taking on Whitley County on the road Thursday while hosting Leslie County on Saturday.
Corbin set the time early and never looked back after taking a 22-13 advantage into the second quarter. Bailey Stewart scored seven points in the first quarter while Shelby Stewart added six points.
The Lady Redhounds’ lead grew to double-digits (33-23) at halftime after Faulkner scored six points in the second quarter. Both teams scored 10 points apiece in the third quarter before seeing Corbin pull away in the fourth quarter behind nine points from Bailey Stewart and eight points from Shelby Stewart.
