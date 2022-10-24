WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County pulled off a much-needed 47-18 win Friday night, and right in time to advance to the playoffs.
Whitley County was on a five-game losing streak heading into the matchup, and were looking to gain some momentum before heading into the playoffs.
South Laurel had not won a game this season going into the matchup, but had their hopes set to clinch a win before the season ended.
Whitley County got themselves on the board first, with about a one-yard run to secure a 7-0 lead over the Cardinals.
South Laurel returned the favor in the second quarter though as Ashton Garland connected with Jackson Hammock for a touchdown run to cut the Colonels' lead 7-6.
Tye Hamblin's five-yard run into the endzone brought the Colonels to a 14-6 lead. South Laurel responded again to bring up a close 14-12 score going into halftime.
Jaxson Storms went off to the races when he brought in a 90-yard kickoff return to the house to give the Colonels a 21-12 lead just 15 seconds into the second half of action.
Whitley County blew the game wide open later as Hamblin threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Shane Parker to give the Colonels a 27-12 lead.
South Laurel did not give up though. Garland tossed it to Hunter Bundy for a touchdown of their own to cut the deficit to 27-18.
Whitley County struck again though, giving the Colonels a 34-18 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
Then, Mason Croley ran into the endzone to pad the Colonels lead, 40-18.
The Colonels will play host to Danville on Friday, while South Laurel will take on Grant County at home.
