LEXINGTON —Calvin Head’s Bowling Green Purples are making their second consecutive trip to the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 quarterfinals after cruising past 14th Region champion Letcher Central, 58-45.
The Purples (29-7) entered the fourth quarter holding a 43-33 advantage before using an 11-0 run to seal the win. They were led by the one-two punch of Meadow Tisdale and LynKaylah James, who combined to score 33 points. Tisdale finished with 18 points and five rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting while James added 15 points and four rebounds. She hit 4-of-8 shot attempts while knocking down 7-of-8 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Bowling Green finished 20-of-49 from the floor and only 3-of-15 from 3-point range. The Purples were 15-of-19 from the free-throw line and outrebounded Letcher Central, 26-25.
The Lady Cougars (26-10) were led in scoring by Kaylee Banks, who finished with 16 points and three rebounds while teammates Keira Couch and Loren Boggs both scored eight points apiece.
Letcher Central finished 15-of-35 from the floor and 4-of-13 from behind the arc. The Lady Cougars finished with an 11-of-14 shooting effort from the free-throw line.
Bowling Green scored the game’s first eight points behind a 3-point basket by Bennett while Shelton and Tisdale also scored. The Purples led 8-0 before seeing Kara Holcomb’s 3-point basket with 1:54 remaining give Letcher Central its first field goal off the contest.
Banks followed with a 3-point basket to cut the Lady Cougars’ deficit to 8-6 with 41 seconds remaining before a basket by James pushed Bowling Green’s lead to 10-6. Holcomb scored before the end of the period to cut the Purples’ lead two 10-8 entering the second quarter.
The Purples extended their lead in the second quarter by outscoring Letcher Central, 17-7. The Lady Cougars continued to struggle to contain James, who led Bowling Green with 10 points and five rebounds in the first half while Tisdale had six points and Bailey added four points.
Banks (six points) and Holcomb (five points) kept the Lady Cougars coming throughout the first half but a basket by James led to the Purples closing out the first half with a 9-3 run while taking a 27-15 lead into the half.
Bowling Green was only 9-of-24 from the floor in the first half but connected on 8-of-10 shot attempts from the free-throw line. The Lady Cougars hit 5-of-14 from the floor, and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Letcher Central kept hanging around in the third quarter and trimmed its deficit to 36-29 with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter after two free throws by Boggs. But as soon as it looked as if the momentum had shifted to the Lady Cougars, Bowling Green responded as Bennett hit a 3-point basket while James added a layup and two free throws to give the Purples a 43-33 lead with eight minutes remaining.
Bowling Green put the game out of reach during the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter. A tip-in by Ryleigh Campbell gave the Purples a 45-33 advantage while a 3-point basket by Tisdale and a layup by Tisdale increased Bowling Green’s lead to 50-33 at the 6:30 mark. Emma Huskey connected with a layup to extend the Purples’ advantage to 52-33 while a basket by Saniyah Shelton capped off Bowling Green’s 11-0 run while making the score, 54-33.
Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
First Round
Bowling Green 58, Letcher Central 45
Letcher Central 8 7 18 12 45
Bowling Green 10 17 16 15 58
Letcher Central (45) — Holcomb 7, Couch 8, Banks 16, Boggs 8, Whitt 2, Wright 2, Pavlik 2.
Bowling Green (58) — Tisdale 18, Shelton 4, Huskey 2, Bailey 8, James 15, Bennett 8, Franklin 2, Smith 1.
