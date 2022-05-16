PINEVILLE — Lynn Camp’s bats were silenced for three innings before Gabby Carollo’s home run in the bottom of the fourth inning triggered a late-game rally as the Lady Wildcats (20-13) secured a berth into next week’s 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament by defeating Pineville on Monday, 5-2.
The Lady Mountain Lions tied the game at one apiece in the top of the fifth inning before Lynn Camp took control of the contest with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning while adding another run in the sixth inning.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad advances to the 51st District title game which will be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Lynn Camp’s opponent will be rival Knox Central, who defeated the Lady Wildcats last week, 15-5.
“We came into tonight’s game with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement,” Hendrix said. “Everyone earned this win tonight, the dugout was loud and it helped motivate the girls. Halle Mills pitched a great game, surpassing her 200th strikeout this season. Gabby Carollo got us started with a home run and we just fed off that excitement.
“When we got runners on base, we were able to create offense and score,” she added. “I am so proud of these young ladies and we will be ready to play Wednesday night.”
Halle Mills turned in one of her best pitching efforts of the season, tossing a complete game while limiting Pineville to only two hits. Mills didn’t give up an earned run, and struck out 16 batters.
Carollo turned an impressive effort at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBI, and one run scored. Mills was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and a run scored while Jorja Carnes finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Alissa Crumpler, and Chelsea Hendrickson both finished with a hit, and a run scored apiece.
