LONDON — It only took 50 minutes for defending 13th Region champion Corbin to advance to the 49th District title game on Monday.
The Redhounds (13-4) scored early and often during their match against Whitley County (5-12) during semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament, upending the Colonels, 10-0.
Seven different players scored in Corbin’s win as Chesney Jacobs led the way with three goals. Jose Torres added two goals while Aden Cima, Austin Wise, Brayden Van, Adrian Pataki, and Gabriel Canineu each scored a goal apiece.
Aden Cima’s goal four minutes into the contest started things for Corbin while Wise added a goal (assist from Aden Cima) during the ninth minute to give the Redhounds a 2-0 edge.
Torres scored Corbin’s third goal off of an assist by Wise while Van increased his team’s lead to 4-0 after scoring off an assist by Pataki during the 16th minute.
Pataki got into the scoring action during the 31st minute while Canineu scored during the 38th minute to push the Redhounds’ advantage to 6-0 at halftime.
Corbin continued to dominate during the next 20 minutes as Jacobs scored three consecutive goals while Kyle Webb assisted two of Jacobs’ goals. Torres wrapped up the win with a goal during the 50th minute.
The Redhounds will be back in action in the 49th District title game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be played at North Laurel.
