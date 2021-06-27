LONDON — Corbin’s Malachi Zachery turned out to be a one-man wrecking crew during the Corbin 11-12-year old All Stars’ 14-5 win over South Laurel.
Zachery connected with two home runs, drove in eight runs, finished with three hits, and scored twice during Sunday’s Area 2 Tournament’s elimination game. The win advances Corbin to the District 4 Tournament which will be held at the Knox County Little League Complex.
Corbin was able to avenge Saturday’s loss to South Laurel by jumping out to a 5-0 lead and never looking back.
Zachery connected with a three-run homer in the second inning while Corbin added three runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to put the game away.
South Laurel attempted to rally by scoring a run in the third inning before adding three more in the fourth inning but could manage only one run in the sixth inning.
Corbin’s Carson Taylor got the win on the mound, tossing five-inning while allowing no earned runs and four hits. He finished with seven strikeouts.
Zachary tossed the last inning, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out two batters.
Landyn Walters, Braxton Storm each had two hits and one run scored apiece while Taylor finished with two hits, one RBI, and four runs scored. Brady Webb connected with a hit while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Brody Middleton and Landon Broughton each had a hit and two runs scored apiece.
Zach Thomas led South Laurel with three hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Maddox Warren had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Jackson Catching finished with two hits and two runs scored while Caleb Roark collected two hits, and one run scored.
