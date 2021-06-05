HARLAN — Corbin’s Alayna Reynolds came through with two clutch hits, and drove in five runs, fueling the Lady Redhounds’ 10-2 win over Middlesboro during first-round action of the 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament.
Reynolds connected with a double and a triple while leading the team with five RBI as Corbin advances to Monday’s semifinal action and will play the winner of today’s North Laurel/Lynn Camp first-round matchup.
"I'm so proud of my Lady Redhounds," Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. "They fought, made some incredible plays, especially Brianna Rucker, she made some highlight catches, big-time plays in left. My whole infield was locked in — Kallie (Housley) backhanded a scud, throwing the girl out at first base, and Noodles being heads up when the runner turned, to throw her out at third, and Becky Stewart scooped it as the girl turned on a bobble to try and score and threw her out at home. That happened in one continual play. They were heads up as a whole team that there is always another play.
"I’m telling you they played awesome today," she added. "They capitalized on bobbles and were heads up on them to score runs. We have to keep this up and momentum going and they can. Let’s go Lady Redhounds."
The Lady Redhounds (16-16) pounced on Middlesboro early, scoring four runs in the second inning and never looking back. Corbin added two more runs in the third inning, pushing its lead to 6-1 while scoring three insurance runs in the fifth inning, making the score, 9-1.
Shelby Stewart dominated in the pitcher’s circle, limiting the Lady Yellow Jackets to only four hits while allowing only one earned run and striking out six batters.
Kaylee Morales led the Lady Redhounds with three hits, including a triple while Kaila Stidham and Bailey Stewart each finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored apiece. Kallie Housley had two hits and scored twice while Kennedie Guiher finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Danni Foley and Rebecca Stewart both finished with a hit apiece.
