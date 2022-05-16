CORBIN — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds wasted little time wrapping up their berth into next week’s 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament.
The Lady Redhounds (16-13) scored early and often during their 50th District Fastpitch Tournament semifinal matchup with Williamsburg, rolling to an easy 15-0 victory in four innings.
Corbin scored four runs in the first inning while adding five runs in both the second and third innings before putting its final touch on the win with one run in the fourth inning.
“My girls have worked for this all season,” Stidham said. “Every district game is a battle and we have to face each game one game at a time and be ready to bring and give all we have every game. I’m so proud of their grit and their fight. We have prepared and now it’s time to put the preparation to work and get it done. They can do it. I have and will always believe in them.
“I have an awesome group of young ladies and we got our focus right tonight and hit the ball very well,” she added. “Danni Foley pitched an outstanding game and her defense came to back her up. We have to have this every single game. We have to show up every game ready to put our best foot forward and do what we are capable of. Focus on the moment at hand and do our job. We kept the momentum going tonight and we have to do that every game. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Danni Foley pitched four scoreless innings, allowing only one hit while striking out eight batters to get the win.
Bailey Stewart led the way with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate that saw her connect with a home run, drive in five runs and score two times. Kennedie Guiher finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored while Kaila Stidham was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and three runs scored. Foley was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and a run scored while Kallie Housley had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Alayna Reynolds finished with a hit and three runs scored while Morgan Hicks had a hit and two RBI. Raegan Walker also delivered a hit in the win.
Corbin will be back in action Tuesday to face South Laurel in the 50th District Fastpitch Tournament championship game which will start at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.