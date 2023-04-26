PINEVILLE — Fifteen walks and five errors played a huge role in Lynn Camp’s 12-2 loss to Pineville on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (4-15) outhit the Mountain Lions (6-7), but just couldn’t muster much at the plate while struggling on the mound and on defense.
Micah Engle drove in his team’s lone run while Ian Agosto and Nick Sanders had Lynn Camp’s lone hits.
The Mountain Lions, who have now won three in a row, were led by Wyatt Caldwell’s one-hit, three-RBI, and one run scored effort.
Kaiden Robbins finished with three RBI, and two runs scored while three players drove in a run apiece.
Logunn Littles picked up the win for Pineville, allowing only two hits, and one earned run while striking out 14 batters.
