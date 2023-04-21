PINEVILLE — An 11-run third inning helped Pineville wrap up its 51st District win over Lynn Camp on Friday.
The Mountain Lions (5-7 overall, 2-2 vs. 51st District opponents) have won three of their last four games after upending the Wildcats, 17-2.
Lynn Camp fell to 4-14 overall, and 0-4 against 51st District opponents, while dropping its fifth game in a row.
Pineville finished with seven hits, and took advantage of 15 walks.
Logunn Little led the Mountain Lions with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Wyatt Caldwell finished with a hit, four RBI, and three runs scored while Evan Biliter had one hit, three RBI, and two runs scored.
Isaac Brown delivered a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Kordell Partin finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Tim Hall delivered a run-scoring hit while Caden Havens had two RBI and two runs scored. Sam Caldwell scored once in the win.
Hall picked up the victory, tossing three innings while giving up four hits and two earned runs. He also struck out five batters.
Nick Sanders led Lynn Camp with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in a run and scoring once. Ian Agosto had a hit and a run scored while Micah Engle finished with a hit and an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.