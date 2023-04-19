WILLIAMSBURG — Morgan Huddleston turned in a perfect day at the plate to help guide Whitley County to a convincing, 15-0, three-inning win over Williamsburg.
Huddleston went 3-for-3 with two doubles while driving in three runs and scoring three times to help the Lady Colonels improve to 6-16 overall, and 1-2 against 50th District foes.
“The girls came out ready to hit tonight,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “Defense made solid plays, but the hitting was what I’ve wanted to see time after time.
“I’m proud of what these girls were able to accomplish tonight, any win in our district is big because it’s a really tough district,” he added. “Now I just want these girls to remember our bigger hitting games and use that same approach in the box against all the other teams that we will play the rest of the season and post season.”
Whitley County scored nine runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning, and one run in the third inning to seal the win.
Pitcher Makenzie Lunsford turned in a solid effort, tossing all three innings while allowing only two hits, and finishing with two strikeouts.
Ciara Pittman turned in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate for the Lady Colonels while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Amber Brown delivered a triple while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Lunsford finished with a hit and two RBI while Charley Chaney connected with a hit, drove in two runs, and scored twice.
Hallie Huddleston had a hit and two runs scored while Jayden Barton drove in a run. Jadynn Johnson scored twice while Ryleigh Petrey scored once.
Allie Wilson and Keely Bisschop each had a hit apiece for the Lady Yellow Jackets, who are now 2-8 overall, and 0-3 against 50th District competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.