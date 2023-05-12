CORBIN — Lynn Camp is firing on all cylinders entering postseason play, capturing its sixth win in a row by squeaking past Jackson County with an 8-7 extra-inning victory.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad trailed 7-4 entering the bottom of the eighth inning before rallying to score four runs as Julie Moore connected with a two-run double with two outs to give her team the win.
“Julie has had a hot bat most of the season, but struggled tonight and got down on herself, but when her team needed her, she delivered a game-winning double,” Hendrix said. “We struggled at the plate but they were some bright spots with Chelsea Hendrickson, Lauren Partin and Lily Heinze starting a rally and we were able to score some runs. “Chelsea also played an amazing defensive game tonight,” she added. “She made a diving catch with bases loaded that would’ve scored three runs. These girls did not give up and when we went into the eighth inning and were down three, they were cheering each other on. I’m really proud of my girls, and they are playing their best ball at the right time.”
The Lady Wildcats (18-14) will enter next week’s 51st District Tournament with a 4-1 mark against district opponents.
Lynn Camp will face-off against rival Knox Central on the road Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. the two teams played on May 1 with the Lady Wildcats coming away with a 13-6 victory.
On Friday night, the top of the order led the way for Lynn Camp, combining to go 12-for-17 with 12 RBI, and seven runs scored.
Lauren Partin went 4-for-4 with two RBI, and one run scored while Lily Henize turned in a 4-for-4 effort with one RBI, and three runs scored. Moore was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Chelsea Hendrickson went 2-for-5 with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored.
