WILLIAMSBURG — A 10-run second inning proved to be enough during Williamsburg’s 19-3 win over Jellico, Tennessee on Thursday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets improved to 3-8 while snapping a seven-game losing skid with the win.
“We had a solid showing from Kyli Monhollen on the mound,” Williamsburg coach Andrea Winchester said. “Defensively, we had zero errors. We hit the ball really well — hit together and moved runners around the bases. We played great as a team. I am very proud of the girls.”
Monhollen allowed only two hits and struck out five batters in the pitcher’s circle while also finishing with three walks, a hit, one RBI, and two runs scored.
Allie Wilson connected on a triple and a double while driving in four runs and scoring twice. Kaitlyn Moses and Jasmine Stephens both finished with two hits, one RBI, and three runs scored while Chloe Barman and Keely Bisschop had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Makenzie Rice and Erika Glanton finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored apiece. Gracie Strunk also scored in the win.
