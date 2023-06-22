LONDON — Beginning Friday, All-Star softball is the word in London with three tournaments held at the South Laurel Little League Complex.
The Minor League (8-10-years old) softball tournament has 11 teams participating in the event.
Clay and Hazard-Perry kick things off Friday at 6 p.m. while Jackson County vs. Knox County begins at 8 p.m.
Tri-Cities and Harlan square-off on Saturday at 1 p.m. while Leslie County and Corbin faces each other at 3 p.m.
North Laurel will play the winner of Clay County and Hazard-Perry at 5 p.m. while South Laurel will face off against the winner of Jackson County and Knox County at 7 p.m.
The winner’s bracket semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The winner’s bracket finals will take place Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. while the title game is slated for Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m.
If a second title game has to be played, it will follow at 4 p.m.
