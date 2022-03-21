MONTICELLO — Lynn Camp’s bats remained red-hot during their road matchup with Wayne County on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats (4-1) pounded out 16 hits during their impressive 11-3 win over the Lady Cardinals.
Halle Mills continued her impressive play at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. She led Lynn Camp with three hits, two doubles, one RBI, and two runs scored while allowing only two earned runs, five hits and finishing with 15 strikeouts.
“We played a really good game,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “Our defense looked better and we hit the ball well when we had runners in scoring position. Almost everyone in the lineup got a hit. Halle Mills pitched a great game in the circle with 15 strikeouts. I was proud of her and our defense tonight.
“Wayne County would get runners on and we held them scoreless for four innings,” she added. “We have a big district game tomorrow and I’m hoping our momentum will carry over.”
Hendrix’s squad took control of the game out of the gate, scoring a run apiece in the first, second and third innings. Lynn Camp added four runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to build a 9-0 advantage. Wayne County scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning while the Lady Wildcats added two insurance runs in the final two innings to put the game away.
Gabriella Carollo finished with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Jorja Carnes had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Katie Miller had two hits and one run scored while Charity Steele finished with two hits and an RBI. Allisa Crumpler also delivered two hits while finishing with an RBI and a run scored. Chelsea Hendrickson added a hit and two runs scored while Olivia Dozier had a hit and one run scored. Haylie Gray also had a hit.
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to be back in action today at home in a 51st District showdown against Barbourville.
