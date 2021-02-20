CORBIN — Williamsburg senior Mikkah Siler needed 17 points to reach the 1,000-point club entering Saturday’s contest with Lynn Camp.
Siler got that, and then some, by pouring in a game-high 36 points to help lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a convincing 82-53 win over the Lady Wildcats.
“Today was a great day,” Williamsburg coach Randy Crider said. “We came out and really got after Lynn Camp on both ends of the floor. It all started with the JV team picking up a very convincing win and that really just bled over to the varsity game. We really put pressure on them from the start and you could tell it affected them. “Offensively, we played together and passed the ball really well,” he added. “Along with getting two nice wins, I would like to give Mikkah Siler a shout-out for scoring her 1,000th point today. She is a great kid and I am extremely proud of her and what she has accomplished.“
Williamsburg improved to 7-9 with the win while Lynn Camp fell to 8-10.
Siler scored eight points in the first quarter while Kaylee Graham hit two 3-pointers and Morgan Prewitt knocked down one 3-pointer to give the Lady Yellow Jackets a 21-13 lead going into the second quarter.
Williamsburg limited the Lady Wildcats to only five points during the second quarter while Graham scores six points and Siler added five points, allowing the Lady Yellow Jackets’ lead to grow to 41-18 at halftime.
Siler added 16 points in the third quarter, helping Williamsburg to out the game away. The Lady Jackets held a 63-38 advantage with eight minutes left in the game.
Graham also scored in double digits for Williamsburg, finishing with 16 points while Abby Mabe led Lynn Camp with 16 points. Allisa Crumpler added 11 points for the Lady Wildcats.
