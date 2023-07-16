WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron's Williamsburg Yellow Jackets have been dominating Class A's District 7 for the past seven years, boasting a 25-game win streak against district opponents and securing seven consecutive district championships.
However, this season might present some challenges due to realignment, with Middlesboro joining District 7 and competing against familiar rivals Harlan, Lynn Camp, Pineville, and Williamsburg.
Middlesboro (7-4) is the team with the best chance of unseating Williamsburg.
The Yellow Jackets, on the other hand, have a talented roster, led by quarterback Cayden Grigsby, who threw for 1,475 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 1,089 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Grigsby will have the support of junior tailback Vincent Smith, senior receiver Kameron Wilson, Riley Foster, and Jack Yoakum, who are all significant offensive threats.
Senior center Bryce Bowling, along with senior guards Landon Coffee and Tristen Hatfield, will anchor the offensive line. Defensively, Trey King, senior linebacker Case Bayless, and Tristen Hatfield at middle linebacker, with Landon Coffee at tackle, will lead the way for the Yellow Jackets.
Williamsburg hasn’t lost to a district team since its defeat against Harlan on October 9, 2015, and has won six of their last seven games against Middlesboro.
However, Jerry Herron's squad (7-3) does face some challenges entering the 2023 campaign. The Yellow Jackets graduated 10 players from last season's team, including quarterback Sydney Bowen, who led the team with 1,520 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, 1,012 rushing yards, and 19 rushing touchdowns.
The loss of Bowen is significant, as is the absence of Cade Hatcher on the defensive side of the ball. Nate Goodin will take over at the quarterback position after leading Williamsburg with 615 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Hunter Thomas will be the lead back in the backfield.
Senior tackles Alex Gamble and Zach Bowen will anchor the offensive line, while Peyton Tye, Griffin Bates, and Cooper Prewitt will be key receivers. Thomas, Powers, Tye, and Prewitt will also play crucial roles on defense.
Harlan (8-4) is coming off one of its best seasons but will face challenges in repeating that success after losing key players to graduation.
Darius Akal will be a leader on offense, while senior quarterback Donovan Montanaro is expected to put up big numbers once again.
Four starters return on the offensive line, with Hunter Clem, Matt Nunez, Peyton Thompson, and Trent Childers leading the way.
Defensively, Harlan will need some players to step up after graduating five of their top eight tacklers from last season.
Pineville had a strong start to the 2022 season with seven consecutive wins.
However, after graduating 14 of 33 players, most on the defensive side, Pineville will face challenges in matching last season's record.
The Mountain Lions do have the advantage of having one of the top quarterbacks in the 13th Region, Sawyer Thompson, along with halfback Landon Robbins.
Thompson showcased his versatility by throwing for 1,326 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Robbins contributed 816 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Lynn Camp (2-9) will continue rebuilding under first-year coach Darrel Hendrix. Peyton Wilson returns as the quarterback, with Ethan Burd as his main receiving threat. Defensively, Wilson, Jason Lowe, and D.J. Wren will lead the way for the team.
