London, KY (40741)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.